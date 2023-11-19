Manhunt for driver after pedestrian killed in hit and run in Sussex

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A murder investigation has been launched after a pedestrian was killed in a hit-and-run in Sussex.

Police are still searching for the suspect and vehicle involved after a 24-year-old man was hit by a black car in Hailsham at around 11pm on Saturday.

The victim was declared dead at the scene in Diplocks Way and his family have been told, Sussex Police said.

Investigating officer Detective Chief Inspector Andy Harbour said: “This is a fast-moving investigation and we are working around the clock to establish exactly what happened.

“There were a number of people in the area around the time of the incident, and I am urging anyone with any information to please come forward.

“Specifically, we are keen to hear from anyone who captured anything on mobile, CCTV or dash cam.

“Our thoughts are with the family and friends of the victim at this difficult time.”

Witnesses can report online or call 101, quoting Operation Novio. Or contact the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.