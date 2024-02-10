Woman charged with attempted murder of two children in suspected poisoning attack

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 38-year-old woman has been charged with two counts of attempted murder after two children were victims of a suspected poisoning in East Sussex.

Emergency services were called to a house in Hunters Way in Uckfield at around 6.30am on Thursday, where the two children, aged 9 and 13, and a woman, aged 38, were taken to hospital for treatment.

Following an investigation, Jilumol George, of Hunters Way, now faces attempted murder charges and two counts of administering poison with intent to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm.

She appeared at Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday was remanded in custody to appear at a crown court on March 8.

A force spokesman said: “A woman has been charged with attempted murder following a suspected poisoning in Uckfield.

“Emergency services were called to an address in Hunters Way at 6.30am on Thursday (February 8).

“A 38-year-old woman and two children, aged 9 and 13, were located inside the property and taken to hospital for treatment.

“Following inquiries, Jilumol George, 38, of Hunters Way, Uckfield, was arrested and charged with two counts of attempted murder and two counts of administering poison with intent to endanger life or inflict grievous bodily harm.

“She appeared before Brighton Magistrates’ Court on Saturday (February 10) and was remanded in custody to appear before a crown court to be fixed on Friday 8 March.”

Chief Inspector Mark Evans said: “I want to reassure the local community that this is an isolated incident and we are not looking for anyone else in connection with it.

“This is a fast-moving investigation and there will be an increased police presence in the area over the next few days, however, I am satisfied there is no wider risk to the public.”

Dan Manvell, councillor for the town’s north ward, told The Independent: “It is obviously something which doesn’t usually happen in Uckfield. Nothing more than low level antisocial behaviour occurs here, so this is worrying.

“It looks like an isolated incident but I’m sure it is upsetting for all those involved, including the family. I hope they get better soon.”