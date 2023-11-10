Man denies murdering retired horsewoman

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has denied murdering a retired horsewoman.

Brian Whitelock, 56, appeared before Swansea Crown Court accused of murdering Wendy Buckney, 71, on August 23 2022.

Whitelock, who appeared by videolink from custody, spoke only to enter his not guilty plea during the hearing before Mrs Justice Jefford.

A two-week trial is provisionally due to take place in December or January, the court was told.

A further hearing will take place on December 1.

The body of Ms Buckney was discovered outside her home in Clydach, near Swansea, on August 23.

She founded the well-loved Pen-Y-Fedw Riding Centre and Livery Yard and still kept horses after moving to her new home.

In a statement released by police, her family said: “As a family we are devastated that our much-loved sister, aunt and friend has been taken away so tragically.

“Our family are broken and we will miss her forever.”