Two men charged over felling of famous Sycamore Gap tree

Two men have been charged over the felling of the famous Sycamore Gap tree in Northumberland last September.

Daniel Graham, 38, and Adam Carruthers, 31, have been charged with causing criminal damage to the tree and Hadrian’s Wall, the Crown Prosecution Service said.

Gary Fothergill, specialist prosecutor for CPS North East’s Complex Casework Unit, said: “The Crown Prosecution Service has authorised Northumbria Police to charge Daniel Graham and Adam Carruthers with causing criminal damage after the Sycamore Gap tree was cut down last September.

“They have also been charged with causing criminal damage to Hadrian’s Wall and will appear at South East Northumberland Magistrates’ Court on 15 May 2024.”

The Sycamore Gap tree before it was cut down ( Warner Bros/Netflix )

There was a national outcry in September when the much-loved, 200-year-old Northumberland tree, which stood in a dramatic dip on Hadrian’s Wall, was found to have been cut down.

Northumberland National Park (NNP) said it had received 2,000 “heartfelt” messages from people from all around the world expressing sorrow and that it had been inundated with offers of help.

A woman who wrote a poem was among those to have paid tribute to the tree, describing it as a “sentinel of time”.

Laura Charlton, says she wrote the poem, an Ode to a Sycamore Tree, to try to capture the “recklessness of the actions and the sense of bereavement the locals are feeling.”

“The birds sing their morning song/Wind dances through the leaves/Almost just as it once was/Yet Northumberland is bereaved,” it read.

Residents across the UK - not just in Northumberland - have been expressing their anger at the felling of the three.

Stephen Gallen, from Castlederg in Co Tyrone, Northern Ireland, said it was “horrifying that someone could destroy something as beautiful as the tree on Hadrian’s wall”.

Forensic investigators from Northumbria Police examine the felled Sycamore Gap tree, on Hadrian’s Wall in Northumberland (Owen Humphreys/PA) ( PA Wire )

In an update last month, NNP said that the largest section of the sycamore would go on display at The Sill, a tourist attraction close to its original site, in September, following weeks of speculation about what would happen to the remains of the tree.

They added that this would “provide people with a lasting connection to the tree”.

The tree stump remains in its original spot in the hope it will regrow in time and to give the tree the best chance of regrowth, there is currently a low fence in place.

In December, the National Trust, who are guardians of the tree, said that they were closely monitoring the seeds and material collected from the original tree – which were being cared for at the charity’s specialist plant conservation centre.

The tree, believed to have been one of the most photographed in the country, used to sit in a gap along Hadrian’s Wall - a UNESCO World Heritage Site - in rural Northumberland and was a popular hotspot for tourists, walkers and others.

It is believed to have dated back to medieval times and has been excavated on two occasions - between 1908 and 1911 and again between 1982 and 1987, when Roman remains linked to Hadrian’s Wall were found.

The sycamore perhaps first became known around the globe after featuring in the film Robin Hood: Prince of Thieves, starring Kevin Costner, Morgan Freeman and Alan Rickman.