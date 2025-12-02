Teenager, 16, killed in minibus crash near school is named

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A sixth-form student who died in a crash involving a minibus carrying nine teenagers has been named - as her school issued a statement on the “unimaginable tragedy”.

Eleanor Hague, 16, known as Ellie, from Sherburn in Elmet, died in the incident involving a white Mercedes Sprinter minibus and a Hyundai i10 car near Tadcaster Grammar School on Monday at 12.30pm.

Ellie, a sixth-form student at the school, was a passenger on the minibus which was carrying nine teenagers aged 16 to 18 – both from her school and Sherburn High School.

Another teenage girl was taken to hospital with serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

The other passengers and the man driving the minibus sustained minor injuries, police said.

open image in gallery Tadcaster Grammar School described the incident, which resulted in the death of Eleanor Hague, pictured, as an 'unimaginable tragedy' ( Family Handout/PA Wire )

In a statement issued on social media, Tadcaster Grammar School said: “We are deeply saddened by the incident that occurred yesterday which involved the tragic loss of one of our students.

"Our heartfelt thoughts are with everyone affected by this unimaginable tragedy. We are totally committed to providing every member of our school community with unwavering support and empathy as we come together as one.

"Appropriate support will be available on site tomorrow, with school open to all students and staff."

The driver of the Hyundai, a 40-year-old woman from Leeds, was arrested on suspicion of causing death by dangerous driving and causing serious injury by dangerous driving, the force said.

She had been released on conditional bail.

Police were appealing for witnesses and anyone with dashcam footage to contact the force.