The grieving parents of a young man stabbed to death on Boxing Day have said their “hearts are shattered” as they paid an emotional tribute to their 23-year-old son.

Luke Miller, from Tadcaster, died after a stabbing in Rosemary Court, in Tadcaster, on the morning of 26 December.

A 22-year-old man has been charged with murder and is due to appear before York Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

Tributes have since been pouring in for the 23-year-old, with his parents saying their “world has been torn apart” after the death of their “beloved son”.

They said: “There are no words that can truly describe the utter devastation that we, as a family, feel following the loss of our beloved son Luke.

“Our hearts are shattered and our world has been torn apart, but Luke will remain in our hearts forever and always.”

Mr Miller’s friend Sam Jordan added on social media: “R.I.P my brother, I’m truly broken, I just spoke to you on Christmas night and now you’re gone I will never get my head around this. I love you, sleep tight bro.”

North Yorkshire Police is urging anyone who has information on the stabbing, including doorbell or dashcam footage at the time of the incident, to come forward.

The force said: “Anyone who has information, no matter how small, and has not yet spoken with officers, is urged to contact them as a matter of urgency.

“We are particularly interested in speaking with anyone who heard or saw anything in the area surrounding Rosemary Court in the early hours leading up to the man’s death.”