Taylor Swift has spoken of her horror at the deadly knife attack on a children’s dance class to her music in Southport.

The US musician posted to her 283million followers on Instagram Stories: “The horror of yesterday’s attack is washing over me continuously and I’m just completely in shock.

“The loss of life and innocence and the horrendous trauma inflicted on everyone who was there, the families and first responders.”

A person leaves flowers near the scene in Hart Street, Southport, where two children died ( James Speakman/PA Wire )

She added: “These were just little kids at a dance class. I am at a complete loss for how to ever convey my sympathies to these families.”

It came as Leanne Lucas, 35, was identified locally as one of the organisers behind the Taylor Swift dance workshop where a knifeman targeted both adults and children on Monday morning.

( Taylor Swift/Instagram )

She and one other adult, believed to be running the workshop with her, remain in critical condition after reportedly trying to stop the knifeman.

Two children were killed in the attack on Hart Street. Nine other children were injured, six of them critically.

Leanne Lucas, 35, has been named locally as one of the heroic dance class teachers wounded while trying to protect children ( Supplied )

Posting a photo of Leanne on Facebook, Sunshine Yoga wrote: “I’m absolutely devastated. Please please pray for Leanne.

“Leanne came on my training course in December. A beautiful young creative girl who was so passionate about helping children. I just can’t believe it. Please pray.”

Armed police detained a 17-year-old boy from Banks and seized a knife in connection with the stabbings, which is not suspected to be terror-related. Merseyside Police said the motive is currently unclear, and the teenager remains in custody.

On Tuesday morning flowers and teddies had been left by the police cordon on Hart Street.

At the scene one local resident told how a parent of one of the wounded children pulled up outside their house with their child screaming “help my child’s been stabbed, my child’s been stabbed”.

Sarah, 45, told The Independent: “A parent had an injured child in the car and pulled up outside our house. She got a call from a medic. She was in distress. My husband helped her back to the scene. We’re hoping the child is okay.”

She added: “She stopped and was just saying, ‘Help, my child’s been stabbed, my child’s been stabbed.’”

The 45-year-old, who was walking along Hart Street on Tuesday morning with her young daughter, said she still doesn’t know whether the child survived.

People leave flowers near the scene in Hart Street ( James Speakman/PA )

While her husband jumped in the woman’s car and helped her and her child back to receive medical treatment, Sarah and her daughter “went into lockdown”, she said. “I’m shocked - it shook us all.”

Sarah, who has worked in childcare for years, said her daughter picked out some roses and sunflowers this morning, which they were on their way to lay at the scene of the tragedy.

One message in a “Thinking Of You” card said “thoughts and prayers” were with those affected and was signed: “Love – Southport.”

Another said: “Fly high with angels little ones.”