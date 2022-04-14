Former world darts champion Ted Hankey pleads guilty to sexual assault

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has pleaded guilty to sexual assault, after being charged with intentionally touching a woman last September.

The 54-year-old gave the plea during an appearance at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday.

In a 10-minute hearing, Hankey, who arrived at court with a black snood covering part of his face, confirmed his name, age and address, before pleading guilty to the charge.

The sexual assault occurred in Crew, Cheshire, on 10 September 2021, with the prosecution lawyer Jonathan Wilkinson telling the court that the victim was under 18.

Hankey, a two-time world champion whose nickname is The Count, will be sentenced at Chester Crown Court on 12 May.

The darts player won the BDO World Championship in 2000 and 2009 after first qualifying in 1998.

More follows...