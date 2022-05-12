Former world darts champion Ted Hankey has been jailed for two years for a sexual assault caught on camera.

Hankey, 54, pinned the young woman down and, with an “air of entitlement”, sexually assaulted his victim, Chester Crown Court heard.

Jailing him, Judge Steven Everett, Recorder of Chester, said Hankey would have “denied it to the bitter end” if the attack had not been caught on film.

The footage was played to the judge after the courtroom had been cleared of public and press.

Hankey, of Stoke-on-Trent, pleaded guilty at an earlier hearing to the single count of sexual assault on 10 September last year in Crewe.

Former world darts champion Ted Hankey and his solicitor Sam Fixter arriving at Warrington Magistrates’ Court (PA Wire)

The darts player, whose nickname is The Count, was the BDO world champion in 2000 and 2009.

He agave the plea during an appearance at Warrington Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 14 April.

In a 10-minute hearing, Hankey, who arrived at court with a black snood covering part of his face, confirmed his name, age and address before admitting to the charge.

The sexual assault occurred in Crew, Cheshire, on 10 September 2021, with the prosecution lawyer Jonathan Wilkinson telling the court that the victim was under 18.

Hankey is a former BDO world champion (PA) (PA Archive)

His case had been adjourned for a week as the court had not received legal papers.

Chair of the magistrates’ bench Andrew Brothers granted Hankey conditional bail until April 14, when he appeared at court in Warrington again.

Hankey, of Wendover Grove, Berry Hill, Stoke-on-Trent, again arrived at court with a black snood pulled up to cover the lower half of his face.

He first qualified for the BDO World Championship in 1998 and went on to win in 2000 and 2009.