Teenage arsonist escapes mental health facility as public warned not to approach

Police investigating the disappearance of a teenage arsonist from a mental health facility have warned the public not to approach him “under any circumstances”.

Johnny Brady, 19, escaped from St Andrew’s healthcare facility in Northampton at around 3:30pm on 31 December. He was under a hospital order following convictions for serious assault and arson.

Police said they were becoming “increasingly concerned” by his disappearance and officers said that they had not had any confirmed sightings of the teenager so far.

Members of the public are being urged not to approach Brady, who officers described as white, about 5ft 9 and of slim build. If someone spots him they should report the sighting by calling 999.

He was last seen wearing black Adidas tracksuit bottoms, a black hoodie, and black coloured trainers.

Police also said they were investigating three arson incidents in the local area which may be linked to Brady.

The damage caused by Johnny Brady to St Mary’s Catholic School (Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service)

Detective Superintendent Richard Tompkins said: “We have officers who are actively looking for Johnny however, he has now been missing for almost 24 hours, and with no confirmed sightings, we are becoming increasingly concerned.

“Johnny is serving a hospital order for convictions relating to arson and serious assault, which is why it is very important that the public do not approach him under any circumstances but should call 999 immediately.”

He added: “We are investigating three separate incidents of arson to bags of rubbish, which occured overnight, in areas within a couple of miles of the hospital grounds which may be linked to Johnny.

A fire at Ravensdale Infant School started by Brady in 2020 (Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service)

“Arson has potentially fatal consequences and we, therefore, ask the public to be extra vigilant within their local communities. If you see anyone acting suspiciously near property or deliberately starting fires to items such as bins, please call us immediately on 999.”

Brady was responsible for a string of arson attacks on schools and churches between October and December 2020. He caused millions of pounds worth of damage and disrupted the education of thousands of children, Derby Crown Court heard.

The roof of All Saints’ Church in Mackworth collapsed in the fire (Derbyshire Fire and Rescue Service)

The court was told in September this year that Brady “enjoyed” watching the fires destroy buildings. At All Saints’ Church in Mackworth, a fire he started caused the roof of the 14th Century Grade I listed building to collapse.

Another started by Brady at Ravensdale school in Mickleover left only a steel frame structure still standing.

The court heard that Brady suffers from “severe and enduring autism”.