For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A boy has appeared in court charged with starting a major fire that destroyed £1 million worth of hay.

The 16-year-old, who can’t be named for legal reasons, has been accused of arson after the fire erupted on a farm in Eynsham, Oxfordshire on 24 October last year.

The boy allegedly started the fire, which at its height had to be tackled by 40 firefighters from six fire stations.

It’s believed there were around 600 tonnes of hay inside the barns at Acre Hill Farm, just off Cuckoo Lane near the A40.

Fire crews also worked with the farmer in order to move cows to safety.

The teenager appeared before Oxford Youth Court on Wednesday, 21 December. No pleas were taken and District Judge Kamlesh Rana adjourned the case until February 1.

In a statement at the time, Oxfordshire Fire and Rescue Service said: “Around 40 firefighters with six fire engines and three specialist appliances have been dealing with a significant fire near Eynsham just off the A40.

“The fire involves over 600 tonnes of hay inside the barns. Working with the farmer a number of cattle in an adjoining barn were moved to safety.”

No person or animal was harmed in the fire, according to Thames Valley Police.