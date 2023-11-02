Teenage boy admits manslaughter after man he tripped on street dies

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager who tripped up 62-year-old man in the street, causing him to suffer a massive heart attack, has admitted manslaughter.

The 16-year-old boy had run up to Jerald Netto, put his foot between his legs and swept him off his feet in Hanwell, west London, early on March 19 this year.

Mr Netto immediately fell forward and suffered a heart attack from the trauma of hitting the pavement. He died later that day after being rushed to hospital.

The defendant, who cannot be identified for legal reasons, was arrested and charged with the murder of Mr Netto, from Southall.

On Thursday, the teenager pleaded guilty to the lesser offence of manslaughter during a hearing at the Old Bailey. He will be sentenced on 12 January early next year.

Prosecutor Louise Oakley said the victim’s relatives in court wanted time to “reflect” on the youth’s plea and to prepare a statement on the impact of Mr Netto’s death on them and their wider family.

Mr Netto’s daughter has previously described him as “completely harmless” and someone who “always avoided confrontation”.

On the boy’s responsibility for what happened, Ms Oakley submitted that Mr Netto died “as a result of an unlawful act which involved an intention to cause harm or recklessness as to whether harm was caused”.

Judge Rebecca Trowler KC said: “I am aware that the defendant has admitted responsibility for the physical act from the outset and so the only factor that has changed today in legal terms is causation has been accepted on his behalf and therefore plea has been entered.”

Judge Trowler ordered a pre-sentence report but warned the defendant and his family that they should prepare for a custodial sentence.

She remanded him back into local authority accommodation with “stringent conditions” ahead of sentencing.