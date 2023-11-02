Woman charged in latest twist in Australia poison mushroom case

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

An Australian woman has been charged with murder over suspected mushroom poisoning deaths.

Erin Patterson was arrested on Thursday morning and has now been charged with three counts of murder and five counts of attempted murder.

Police have searched her home east of Melbourne.

She was remanded in custody to appear at Latrobe Valley Magistrates’ Court tomorrow morning.

Ms Patterson, 49, had served the family lunch after which three people fell ill.

Don Patterson, his wife, Gail, and her sister Heather Wilkinson became ill and later died after the lunch on July 29 in Leongatha, a small rural town around 135 km (85 miles) southeast of Melbourne.

A fourth man, Wilkinson’s husband, Ian, a pastor in a nearby town, was released from hospital in September.

Victoria state police said they were searching the woman’s house (AAP Image)

Victoria state police said they were searching the woman’s house with the help of technology detector dogs - trained to sniff out tiny electronic devices such as USBs and SIM cards, which are easy to hide.

The murder charges and two attempted murder charges relate to an incident on 29 July where four people were taken to hospital after they fell ill following a meal at a private residence in Leongatha.

A 70-year-old man, a 70-year-old woman and a 66-year-old woman, all from Korumburra, subsequently passed away.

A 69-year-old Korumburra man was released from hospital on 23 September.

The further three attempted murder charges relate to three separate incidents in Victoria between 2021-2022.

It’s alleged a 48-year-old Korumburra man became ill following meals on these dates.

Don and Gail Patterson died after eating poisoned mushrooms at Erin Patterson’s home in Victoria, Australia, on 29 July (Supplied)

Detective Inspector Dean Thomas, from Victoria Police Homicide Squad said:

“Over the last three months, this investigation has been subjected to incredibly intense levels of public scrutiny and curiosity. I cannot think of another investigation that has generated this level of media and public interest, not only here in Victoria but also nationally and internationally.

“I think it is particularly important that we keep in mind that at the heart of this, three people have lost their lives. These are three people who by all accounts were much beloved in their communities and are greatly missed by their loved ones.

“These deaths and incidents also continue to have a significant impact on the immediate families of those involved and I ask that people are particularly mindful of this over the coming days.

“In smaller communities such as Leongatha and Korumburra, a tragedy such as this can reverberate for years to come.

“Today’s charges are just the next step in what has been an incredibly complex, methodical and thorough investigation by Homicide Squad detectives.

“I know that people will no doubt have many unanswered questions about this matter, however I urge people to be especially mindful of unnecessary speculation and not sharing misinformation.

“Our thoughts today are with the families of those impacted and we will continue to ensure they are provided with all the necessary support they need.

“I’d like to thank members of the public who have reached out and provided information in relation to this incident. I ask that anyone who may have relevant information in relation to this matter, contact Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.”