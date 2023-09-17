Man charged with attempted murder after boy, 14, stabbed in chest

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a boy, 14, was stabbed in the chest in Sheffield city centre.

Emergency services were called to Norfolk Street on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a teenager had been seriously injured.

It is understood that the incident occurred near the Town Hall.

He was rushed to hospital where his condition remains serious but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

John Jubb, 48, was arrested on Friday and has now been charged with attempted murder.

Jubb, of Wincobank Avenue, remains in police custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday, 18 September.