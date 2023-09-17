Jump to content

Man charged with attempted murder after boy, 14, stabbed in chest

The teenager’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening

Holly Evans
Sunday 17 September 2023 11:40
A man has been charged with stabbing a teenage boy (Peter Byrne/PA)

A man has been charged with attempted murder after a boy, 14, was stabbed in the chest in Sheffield city centre.

Emergency services were called to Norfolk Street on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a teenager had been seriously injured.

It is understood that the incident occurred near the Town Hall.

He was rushed to hospital where his condition remains serious but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

John Jubb, 48, was arrested on Friday and has now been charged with attempted murder.

Jubb, of Wincobank Avenue, remains in police custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday, 18 September.

