Man charged with attempted murder after boy, 14, stabbed in chest
The teenager’s injuries are not believed to be life-threatening
A man has been charged with attempted murder after a boy, 14, was stabbed in the chest in Sheffield city centre.
Emergency services were called to Norfolk Street on Tuesday afternoon after receiving reports that a teenager had been seriously injured.
It is understood that the incident occurred near the Town Hall.
He was rushed to hospital where his condition remains serious but his injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.
John Jubb, 48, was arrested on Friday and has now been charged with attempted murder.
Jubb, of Wincobank Avenue, remains in police custody and is due to appear before Sheffield Magistrates Court on Monday, 18 September.