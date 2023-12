Teenager denies murdering four-month-old baby

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager has denied murdering a four-month-old baby.

Carl Alesbrook was 16 when he allegedly killed Elijah Shemwell, who was found in cardiac arrest at a property in Acorn Drive, Belper, Derbyshire, on January 2 2022 and died three days later.

At a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Friday, Alesbrook, 18, also pleaded not guilty to charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent between November 18 2021 and January 1 2022.

Wearing a blue hooded top, Alesbrook, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, Derbyshire, spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his pleas.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Shaun Smith KC to face trial at the same court on April 10 before a High Court judge.