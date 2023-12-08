Jump to content

Teenager denies murdering four-month-old baby

Elijah Shemwell, four months, died in hospital three days after being found in cardiac arrest at a house in Derbyshire.

Callum Parke
Friday 08 December 2023 11:37
A teenager has denied murdering a four-month-old baby.

Carl Alesbrook was 16 when he allegedly killed Elijah Shemwell, who was found in cardiac arrest at a property in Acorn Drive, Belper, Derbyshire, on January 2 2022 and died three days later.

At a hearing at Derby Crown Court on Friday, Alesbrook, 18, also pleaded not guilty to charges of inflicting grievous bodily harm and inflicting grievous bodily harm with intent between November 18 2021 and January 1 2022.

Wearing a blue hooded top, Alesbrook, of Upper Greenhill Gardens, Matlock, Derbyshire, spoke only to confirm his identity and enter his pleas.

He was remanded in custody by Judge Shaun Smith KC to face trial at the same court on April 10 before a High Court judge.

