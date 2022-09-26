Jump to content

Two teenagers charged with murder of boy outside Huddersfield school gates appear in court

Khayri McLean, 15, was stabbed near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School

Holly Bancroft
Monday 26 September 2022 17:06
<p>Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, appeared at <a href="/topic/leeds">Leeds</a> Youth Court on Monday jointly charged with <a href="/topic/murder">murder</a> and possession of a knife</p>

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, appeared at Leeds Youth Court on Monday jointly charged with murder and possession of a knife

(PA)

Two teenagers have appeared in court charged with murdering a boy just outside the gates of his school.

Khayri McLean, 15, was stabbed near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School (NHTS) on Woodhouse Hill at 2:45pm last Wednesday.

Two teenage boys, aged 15 and 16, appeared at Leeds Youth Court on Monday jointly charged with murder and possession of a knife.

Wearing grey prison tracksuits, the pair who cannot be named because of their age, were not asked to enter pleas during the brief hearing. They spoke only to confirm their names, dates of birth and addresses.

They will remain on remand in youth detention until Wednesday when they will appear in court again.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the attack, with candles and bottles of Yazoo milkshake placed near the spot where Khayri was stabbed.

Khayri McLean, 15, was stabbed near the entrance of North Huddersfield Trust School

(PA)

Khayri’s girlfriend, Shyana James, 16, and her mother Sherrin James, 35, went to the scene to look at the growing pile of flowers and cards.

Ms James said her daughter had been “literally inseparable” from Khayri, and that the pair had been going out for around eight months.

“He was her first proper boyfriend. She absolutely adored him and he absolutely adored her. She said he was perfect,” Ms James added.

Ms James recalled how she had held Khayri’s hand as he lay on the ground after the attack. “His mum was here with some of the teachers,” she told the Daily Mail, at the scene.

Floral tributes have been left at the scene of the attack, with candles and bottles of Yazoo milkshake placed near the spot where Khayri was stabbed

(PA)

“I got on the floor with them and was holding his hand, it was really scary. I was just trying to make him pull through, telling him to wait for Shyana, he was squeezing my hand.”

Headmaster Andrew Fell said that the school was “completely devastated” by Khayri’s death.

“Our deepest sympathies go out to the pupil’s family and friends. They have lost a loved one and we have lost a wonderful student from our school community,” he added.

