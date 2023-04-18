Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of raping schoolgirls in Nuneaton

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Two teenage boys have been arrested after two girls were allegedly raped in Nuneaton on Saturday night.

The young men, 15, from Coventry, approached the victims, 14 and 15, outside McDonalds in Queens Road, at about 7pm.

One girl was reportedly raped in Riversley Park between 7-8pm, while the second was allegedly attacked in Jubilee Park between 7-10pm.

The boys were arrested on suspicion of rape of a female child under 16. They were still being held in custody on Tuesday afternoon, Warwickshire Police said.

Detective Inspector Paul Sartoris said: “These were shocking incidents and were devastating for both victims, who are being supported by specially trained officers.

“A full investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents, which I recognise will cause great concern in the community.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around Nuneaton town centre while officers continue to conduct their enquiries.”

The force urged anyone with information that could help the investigation to get in touch online, or by calling 101, quoting incidents 326 of April 15 for the first attack and 363 of April 15 for the second.