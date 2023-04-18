Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newslettersSubscribe
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Two teenagers arrested on suspicion of raping schoolgirls in Nuneaton

The boys were arrested on suspicion of rape of a female child under 16 and remained in police custody on Tuesday

Joe Middleton
Tuesday 18 April 2023 20:38
<p>One of the alleged victims was reportedly raped in Riversley Park (pictured) between 7-8pm </p>

One of the alleged victims was reportedly raped in Riversley Park (pictured) between 7-8pm

(Google Maps)

Two teenage boys have been arrested after two girls were allegedly raped in Nuneaton on Saturday night.

The young men, 15, from Coventry, approached the victims, 14 and 15, outside McDonalds in Queens Road, at about 7pm.

One girl was reportedly raped in Riversley Park between 7-8pm, while the second was allegedly attacked in Jubilee Park between 7-10pm.

The boys were arrested on suspicion of rape of a female child under 16. They were still being held in custody on Tuesday afternoon, Warwickshire Police said.

Detective Inspector Paul Sartoris said: “These were shocking incidents and were devastating for both victims, who are being supported by specially trained officers.

Recommended

“A full investigation is underway to establish the circumstances surrounding these incidents, which I recognise will cause great concern in the community.

“The public can expect to see a heightened police presence in and around Nuneaton town centre while officers continue to conduct their enquiries.”

The force urged anyone with information that could help the investigation to get in touch online, or by calling 101, quoting incidents 326 of April 15 for the first attack and 363 of April 15 for the second.

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in