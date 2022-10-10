Man jailed for ‘abhorrent’ impaling of young seagull

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man who killed two seagulls before impaling one on a fence has been jailed for the “abhorrent” attack.

Terrence Johnston, 41, attacked the herring gulls on a street in Sunderland in July this year.

A court heard he first climbed a fence and caught a young gull before killing it and impaling it on the railings.

Minutes later, he then grabbed a second bird, swung it around and hit it off a surface before throwing it over the fence – causing fatal injuries.

Johnston, of Sunderland, was arrested and later admitted the killing of two wild birds when he appeared before magistrates in South Tyneside.

He was jailed for 16 weeks last Monday, 3 October, and branded “appalling” by officers from Northumbria Police following the case.

PC Peter Baker, rural engagement and wildlife enforcement officer, said: “This is an appalling case and I am pleased Johnston’s actions have led to a jail term.

“There is never any excuse for this kind of abhorrent abuse.

“Both gulls were juveniles and had only recently fledged their nests. It is possible that they were not yet able to fully fly – so were defenceless.

“I sincerely hope this case sends out a strong message to everyone.

“Wildlife crime is something we take seriously and we are committed to taking swift and robust action against anyone who hurts or abuses animals.

“We will continue to work with our colleagues and partners, including the RSPCA, to educate those across our region of the importance of looking after animals.

“I’d like to thank the public for their ongoing cooperation and would encourage any incidents of animal abuse or cruelty to be reported to us or the RSPCA, so we can investigate and action can be taken.”

SWNS