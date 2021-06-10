More than one in 10 terror suspects arrested in Britain are now children, figures have revealed amid mounting concerns over online radicalisation.

In the year to March, 13 per cent of people arrested under terrorism laws were under 18, up 5 per cent on the previous year.

The Home Office said it was the highest proportion on record, and came as arrests for older age groups fell.

Police arrested 21 children on suspicion of terror offences, up from 12 the previous year, out of a total of 166 arrests.

The figures also showed that white people continue to make up the largest ethnic group of terror suspects, at 53 per cent of the total, followed by people of Asian appearance (30 per cent), other (11 per cent) and black (6 per cent).

The head of UK counter-terror policing previously warned of a “new and worrying trend” of teenagers as young as 14 being investigated.

Neil Basu said the coronavirus pandemic had created a “perfect storm”, where children were spending more unsupervised time online while extremist material is spreading.

Senior officers have raised concerns that Covid restrictions has made the signs of radicalisation is harder to spot by teachers, social workers and mental health services.

Several children have been jailed over Islamist and neo-Nazi terror plots in the past.

In November, a 17-year-old boy was jailed for preparing acts of neo-Nazi terrorism.

Paul Dunleavy had researched how to convert a blank-firing gun into a live weapon, and provided “advice and encouragement” to fellow extremists online.

He communicated with fellow neo-Nazis and joined the Feuerkrieg Division group, which was later banned as a terrorist organisation.

Paul Dunleavy performing a Hitler salute and wearing combat fatigues (West Midlands Police)

In January 2020, Jack Reed, then 17, was jailed for preparing acts of terrorism after detailing plans to firebomb synagogues and other buildings in the Durham area as part of what he believed was an upcoming “race war”.

Before being arrested, he wrote a terrorist manifesto and said his upcoming 12 weeks of study leave would be “showtime”.

The UK’s youngest-known terror offender was sentenced in February after recruiting members for a neo-Nazi group.

The boy, who cannot be named for legal reasons, was 13 when he committed his first offence and became part of an international online network of far-right extremists.

He admitted 12 terror offences, including the dissemination and possession of documents on making explosives, guns and weapons.