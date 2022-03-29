Members of a “fascist cell” have been convicted of terror and firearms offences after police discovered they were trying to manufacture 3D-printed guns.

Samuel Whibley, 29, Daniel Wright, 29, Liam Hall, 31, and his girlfriend Stacey Salmon, 29, were convicted of a total of 15 offences on Thursday.

A trial at Sheffield Crown Court heard that in the home Hall and Salmon shared with their children, officers found an improvised explosive device, homemade explosive substances, chemicals and parts of a 3D-printed handgun.

The unfinished “improvised firearm” found in the kitchen was found to have Hall, Salmon and Wright’s DNA on it.

The trio lived in Keighley, while Whibley is from Anglesey in Wales and had not met them in person, the court heard.

He had set up a neo-Nazi channel on the encrypted Telegram app, and linked private chat, which Wright joined.

Prosecutor Annabel Darlow QC said the channel and chat “encouraged readers to take violent action”.

“It wasn’t about academic interest or theorising, this was about finding the ways and means to copy those responsible for the worst extreme right wing atrocities,” she told jurors.

“These four defendants were members of an extreme fascist and terroristic cell during the first four months of 2021. They embraced extreme right-wing propaganda and celebrated racist violence and killing.”

The defendants had denied all charges. Whibley, of Menai Bridge in Wales, was convicted of two counts of encouraging terrorism and two counts of “providing a service” where people could obtain terrorist publications through the Oaken Hearth Telegram channel and a linked chat group.

He was also convicted of four counts of disseminating terrorist publications including bomb-making instructions, “killing techniques” and a manual on making a 3D-printed firearm.

Wright, of Braithwaite in Keighley, was convicted of one count of disseminating a terrorist pulbication and three counts of collecting information useful to a terrorist.

He and Hall, also of Keighley, were jointly convicted of manufacturing a prohibited firearm.

They are also charged, alongside Ms Salmon, of possessing a prohibited 3D-printed firearm. They were additionally convicted of illegally possessing that firearm, alongside Salmon.

She and her partner Hall were acquitted of possessing the unfinished weapon for a terrorist purpose, but Wright was convicted on the same charge.