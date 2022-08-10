Murderer who killed pop star’s daughter hands himself in to police after going on the run from prison
Terry Game, 50, was jailed in 2006 for the murder of then-partner Lisa Sullivan
A murderer who killed a pop star's daughter has handed himself in to police after going on the run from prison.
Terry Game, 50, was jailed in 2006 for the murder of then-partner Lisa Sullivan.
Game strangled Lisa at a caravan park in August 2005.
Lisa was the daughter of pop star Lennie Peters who was a household name in the 1970s as part of the duet Peters & Lee.
Game was released on temporary licence from HMP Leyhill but failed to meet the conditions of that licence, police said on Friday.
A police spokesman said at 1045pm on Monday: "Wanted man Terry Game, aged 50, has been arrested.
"He handed himself into a police station in Cambridgeshire earlier today and is now in custody.
"Game was wanted after being released from HMP Leyhill on a temporary licence, and failing to meet the conditions of that licence."
Game was 33 when he killed Lisa and a court heard he had a "history of abuse and violence towards women he became involved with".
He was jailed for life with a minimum tariff of 15 years.
Peters and Lee were a successful British folk and pop duo in the 1970s and 1980s.
They comprised of Lennie Peters and Dianne Lee, and topped the charts with debut single “Welcome Home” and album “We Can Make It”.
Peters died in 1992.
SWNS
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.