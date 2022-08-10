For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

A murderer who killed a pop star's daughter has handed himself in to police after going on the run from prison.

Terry Game, 50, was jailed in 2006 for the murder of then-partner Lisa Sullivan.

Game strangled Lisa at a caravan park in August 2005.

Lisa was the daughter of pop star Lennie Peters who was a household name in the 1970s as part of the duet Peters & Lee.

Game was released on temporary licence from HMP Leyhill but failed to meet the conditions of that licence, police said on Friday.

A police spokesman said at 1045pm on Monday: "Wanted man Terry Game, aged 50, has been arrested.

"He handed himself into a police station in Cambridgeshire earlier today and is now in custody.

"Game was wanted after being released from HMP Leyhill on a temporary licence, and failing to meet the conditions of that licence."

Game was 33 when he killed Lisa and a court heard he had a "history of abuse and violence towards women he became involved with".

He was jailed for life with a minimum tariff of 15 years.

Peters Lee topped the charts with single “Welcome Home" (Getty Images)

Peters and Lee were a successful British folk and pop duo in the 1970s and 1980s.

They comprised of Lennie Peters and Dianne Lee, and topped the charts with debut single “Welcome Home” and album “We Can Make It”.

Peters died in 1992.

SWNS