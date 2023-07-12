Teacher stabbed at school wants to finish term as teenager appears in court

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 15-year-old boy has appeared in court after a teacher was stabbed in a school corridor.

Jamie Sansom, 29, suffered a single stab wound after he was attacked at Tewkesbury Academy at the start of the school day on Monday.

He was discharged from hospital after treatment on Monday and is hoping to be back in the classroom before the summer break.

The popular teacher, who has taught maths for six years at the school in Tewkesbury, Gloucestershire, said he is “recovering well” and has been “boosted” by messages of support.

Just hours after the stabbing, a teenager was arrested in nearby Stoke Orchard and placed in police custody.

A 15-year-old, who cannot be identified because of his age, appeared before Gloucestershire Youth Court in Cheltenham and pleaded not guilty to the attempted wounding with intent of Jamie Sansom.

But he admitted a charge of the possession of a bladed article.

The youth spoke only to confirm his name, date of birth, address and enter his pleas.

His parents were sat in the back of the court for the hearing.

Sadie Waits, prosecuting, asked for the case to be sent to the crown court due to the seriousness of the allegations.

“This is quite likely to be quite a complex matter,” she said.

“The situation is a little unusual in the way the offence has been carried out.”

District Judge Nicholas Wattam rejected the application and said the case would remain in the youth court at this stage.

A further hearing would take place on July 21 where a trial date was likely to be fixed.

The judge also rejected a bail application on behalf of the defendant and remanded him into secure accommodation.

Addressing the defendant, he said: “You will be back in court on July 21 and the court will consider this case again.”

Reports claimed Mr Sansom had been trying to break up a fight when he was stabbed but the teacher has since said that this was not the case.

In a statement, the teacher said: “On police advice, I can’t comment in detail about what happened, but I do want to address some misinformation which has been circulating in coverage of yesterday’s incident.

“It is simply not true to say that I was intervening in a fight between students. In my view, there was no point at which Tewkesbury students faced any direct threat.

“I am pleased to say that I am recovering well. I was well looked after at Gloucester Royal, and by the police, and I’m grateful for that. My thanks to everyone who helped put me on the road to what is expected to be a full recovery.

“I have received more than one hundred messages of support, which has been a big boost. It was hugely uplifting to know I had that support behind me, and I want to thank all of my colleagues and the parents at Tewkesbury Academy who have taken the time to reach out. It has meant a lot.

“I hope to be well enough soon to visit the school to thank people in person. And if doctors give me the all-clear, I hope to be back in the classroom before the summer break.

“I’m due to move to a new school at the end of the year, and it would mean a lot to me to have the opportunity to say goodbye before I move on.”

A Gofundme appeal set up in support of Mr Sansom described him as “a true hero”, claiming he had “risked his life” during the incident.