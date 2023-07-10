Get the free Morning Headlines email for news from our reporters across the world Sign up to our free Morning Headlines email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A teenager has been arrested at a Gloucestershireschool after a pupil was reported to have stabbed a teacher.

Gloucestershire Constabulary said an adult has been taken to hospital with a suspected stab wound following an incident at Tewkesbury School on Ashchurch Road.

Emergency services were called at around 9.10am on Monday to reports a pupil had stabbed a teacher at the secondary school, which was subsequently locked down.

Someone in the area wrote on social media of having “never seen so many police in one time before” and “hundreds of worried parents outside, worried for their kids”.

Police have advised parents or carers of pupils of Tewkesbury School to go to Dobbies Garden Centre on Diamond Road, where officers are offering assistance.

Teachers at the nearby Tirlebrook Primary School posted a message on Facebook saying its school had also been locked down on police advice and urged parents not to come to the school.

“We have a police presence at school and are being fully supported at this time. We would like to reassure all families that children at Tirlebrook and Little Oaks are safe and well,” they said.

“We must ask that families do not come to school during this time as this could compromise the police operation currently underway and also compromise the safety of the children.

“During this situation all school staff will be supporting the children and liaising with the police so we would ask that you do not attempt to communicate with the school office.”

Education Secretary Gillian Keegan said: “I am deeply concerned by reports of a stabbing at Tewkesbury School. We are closely monitoring the situation and remain hugely grateful to the emergency services who are currently on the scene. My department is on hand to support the school as the situation unfolds.”

