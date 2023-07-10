(BBC Radio Gloucestershire/Twitter)

A teenager has been arrested at Tewkesbury School after a student reportedly stabbed a teacher.

The Gloucestershire school is currently in lockdown as emergency services respond to the incident, with parents being urged not to go to the school.

A spokeswoman for Gloucestershire Police spokeswoman said: “Emergency services are at the scene of an incident at Tewkesbury School on Ashchurch Road.

“The school is currently in lockdown while police are at the scene. More information will be released in due course.”

Emergency services were called to the school a little after 9am on Monday to reports a pupil had stabbed a teacher.

Someone in the area wrote on social media of having “never seen so many police in one time before” and “hundreds of worried parents outside, worried for their kids”.

Teachers at the nearby Tirlebrook Primary School posted a message on Facebook saying its school had also been locked down on police advice and urged parents not to come to the school.

“An incident has occurred this morning at Tewkesbury Academy and we have been advised by Tewkesbury Police to put in place a lockdown,” they said.