Two more men have been arrested in Manchester as part of the investigation into the Texas synagogue attack by British hostage-taker Malik Faisal Akram.

Akram, 44, who was originally from Blackburn in Lancashire, was shot dead when the FBI stormed Congregation Beth Israel synagogue in Colleyville on 15 January following a 10-hour stand-off.

Greater Manchester Police on Wednesday confirmed two men had been arrested in Manchester as part of the ongoing investigation.

The force said in a statement: “Officers from Counter Terrorism Policing North West are continuing with their investigation following the events in Texas.

“They are working closely with and are supporting US law enforcement.

“As part of the local investigation, two men have been arrested this morning in Manchester. They remain in custody for questioning.

“We continue to work closely with colleagues from other forces. Communities defeat terrorism and the help and support we get from the public is a vital part of that.”

Akram held four people hostage during the incident, but they were later released unharmed.

Malik Faisal Akram, 44, originally from Blackburn, Lancashire, took four people hostage during a 10-hour siege at a Texas synagogue (OurCalling, LLC via AP)

Audio footage appeared to show a tense final conversation between Akram and his younger brother Gulbar, in which the armed 44-year-old was urged to surrender by his sibling.

The recording, obtained by the Jewish Chronicle from a security source, features Gulbar pleading with his brother to stop.

He said: “Why are you doing that, man? What you doing that for, you know? What’s wrong with you?”

Akram’s replies during the call, made to his family in Blackburn as the siege was going on, include his request to die a martyr, as well as some expletive-laden and rambling attempts to justify his actions.

Experts believe the recording to be genuine. It reveals the efforts made by Akram’s family to get him to surrender.

Akram was investigated by MI5 in 2020 but deemed not to be a credible threat to national security at the time, official sources told PA news agency.

Additional reporting by Press Association