Police launch investigation after bodies of two men found in Berkshire park

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Breaking News email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Police have launched an investigation after the bodies of two men were found in a park in Berkshire.

Officers were called to Baylis Park in Slough at around 4.40pm on Saturday, where they discovered the body of a 65-year-old man.

The man’s death, while said to be “sudden and unexplained”, was not considered suspicious.

Shortly after 8am on Sunday, the body of another man - believed to have been in his 40s - was found by another member of the public nearby.

Thames Valley Police are trying to establish a connection between the deaths, with post-mortem examinations due to take place in the next few days.

“It may be that the deaths, while tragic, are not deemed to be suspicious,” Detective Chief Inspector Andy Howard said.

“However, the fact that two bodies have been found in close proximity to each other, in a short period of time, means that we need to establish the exact circumstances.

Police said ‘there is a great deal of work to do to find out exactly what has happened’ (Google Maps)

“While these incidents will no doubt cause concern to people in and around Slough, I’d like to reassure people that we are conducting a full and thorough investigation.

“Because of this, a large scene watch is in place around Baylis Park, and we expect this to remain during the coming days.

“I would like to reiterate that at this stage that these deaths are being treated as sudden and unexplained.

“There is a great deal of work to do to find out exactly what has happened and whether there is any link at all between these deaths.”

People with information about either incident can contact police by dialling 101, quoting reference number INC-20221002-0508.