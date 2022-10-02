Olivia Pratt-Korbel: Man charged with murdering nine-year-old

A 34-year-old man has been charged for the murder of Olivia Pratt-Korbel, who was fatally shot in her home in Liverpool.

Olivia was shot in the chest on 22 August when a gunman fired into her house as he chased another man who forced his way into the premises.

Thomas Cashman, of Grenadier Drive, West Derby has also been charged for the attempted murder of Olivia's mother Cheryl Korbel, 46, and Joseph Nee, his intended target.

The Crown Prosecution Service's statement can be heard in this footage.

Click here to sign up for our newsletters.