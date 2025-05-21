Third man charged over fires at homes linked to Keir Starmer

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A Ukrainian national has become the third man charged over fires at homes and a car linked to prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Petro Pochynok, 34, has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the suspected arson attacks, the Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old is accused of conspiring together with Roman Lavrynovych and Stanislav Carpiuc and “others unknown to damage by fire property belonging to another, intending to damage the property, and intending to endanger the life or another or being reckless as to whether the life of another would thereby be endangered”.

Pochynok, of north London, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Wednesday.

