Third man charged over fires at homes linked to Keir Starmer

Petro Pochynok has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life

Tara Cobham
Wednesday 21 May 2025 08:16 BST
(The Independent)

A Ukrainian national has become the third man charged over fires at homes and a car linked to prime minister Sir Keir Starmer.

Petro Pochynok, 34, has been charged with conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life in connection with the suspected arson attacks, the Metropolitan Police said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old is accused of conspiring together with Roman Lavrynovych and Stanislav Carpiuc and “others unknown to damage by fire property belonging to another, intending to damage the property, and intending to endanger the life or another or being reckless as to whether the life of another would thereby be endangered”.

Pochynok, of north London, is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court later on Wednesday.

More follows...

