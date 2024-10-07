GP admits disguising himself as nurse to kill mother’s lover with fake Covid jab

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

A GP has admitted plotting to kill his mother’s long-term partner by disguising himself as a community nurse and poisoning him with a fake Covid booster jab.

His victim, Patrick O’Hara, 72, was left with a rare flesh-eating disease as a result of the injection in his arm.

Thomas Kwan, 53, was on trial at Newcastle Crown Court and had initially denied attempted murder, but changed his plea after he heard the prosecution open the case against him.

Police initially thought the married father-of-one used the chemical weapon ricin to try to kill Mr O’Hara at his mother’s home in St Thomas Street, Newcastle, on 22 January but an expert believed a pesticide was more likely.

Kwan leaving the Premier Inn on Newgate Street in Newcastle city centre wearing a face mask and gloves. ( Northumbria Police/PA )

The Hong Kong-born doctor had developed an “encyclopaedic knowledge” of poisons, the court heard, and he studied how to get away with murder, police discovered from analysis of his home computers.

His actions sparked a major emergency services operation after lethal chemicals were discovered by police at his detached garage at his home in Ingleby Barwick, Teeside.

The Sunderland-based GP had already pleaded guilty to administering a noxious substance, claiming he meant to cause no more than mild pain.

The court heard that Kwan was “money-obsessed”, and that Mr O’Hara posed a “potential impediment” after his mother said in her will that he could remain at her property if she were to die before him.

