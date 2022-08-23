Jump to content
Pensioner stabbed to death on mobility scooter revealed details of attack before dying, court told

Lee Byer to stand trial in May accused of murdering Thomas O’Halloran by repeatedly stabbing him in neck, chest and abdomen

Lamiat Sabin
Tuesday 23 August 2022 16:22
<p>Thomas O’Halloran was a popular resident of Greenford, west London </p>

Thomas O’Halloran was a popular resident of Greenford, west London

(PA Wire)

An elderly man attacked in his mobility scooter had told a passerby that he was stabbed before he died, the Old Bailey heard.

Thomas O’Halloran, 87, died of stab wounds in the neck, chest and abdomen that he suffered on 16 August in Greenford, west London.

Lee Byer, 44, who is accused of murdering Mr O’Halloran, appeared in court for a pre-trial hearing on Tuesday. He faces a trial provisionally set for May.

Mr O’Halloran told a passerby that he had been stabbed and his wounds were clearly visible, the court heard.

Police received a 999 call from a member of the public who found the victim travelling in his scooter from a passageway that runs between Runneymede Gardens and Welland Gardens.

Within minutes, the police arrived to find Mr O’Halloran collapsed on the floor with people trying to help him.

He was pronounced dead at the scene at 4.54pm after police and medics took over the first aid.

Shortly after 4pm, police received a 999 call from a member of the public who found the victim travelling in his mobility scooter from a passageway that runs between Runneymede Gardens and Welland Gardens.

A woman lays flowers on Western Avenue Frontage Road in Greenford

(PA)

A post-mortem examination found the grandfather, who was widely known in local community, had sustained multiple stab wounds to the neck, chest and abdomen.

Byer, of no fixed address, made his first appearance at the Old Bailey before the Recorder of London, Judge Mark Lucraft QC, via video link from custody at Belmarsh prison wearing a grey tracksuit.

Mr Lucraft set a plea hearing for 8 November with a provisional trial of up to three weeks from 2 May next year. He remanded Byer into custody.

On 19 August, Byer was charged with Mr O’Halloran’s murder and possessing an offensive weapon – a large knife – at Willesden magistrates’ court, where prosecutors told of the “vicious attack”.

Court artist’s sketch of Lee Byer when he was charged with murder

(Elizabeth Cook/PA)

Mr O’Halloran, originally from Co Clare in the west of Ireland, was a passionate musician and described as “very popular” in Greenford, often busking for charity.

Months before his death, he had busked to raise money for Ukraine, footage on social media shows.

He is survived by his family, including his sister, two brothers, nieces and nephews.

Mr O’Halloran was reportedly one of 16 children and had left his home town in Ireland to work in Britain when he was 17.

Fine Gael senator Martin Conway said Mr O’Halloran visited Ireland regularly and that his death has left the residents of his home town Ennistymon in “deep shock and sadness”.

“Tommy, as he was known, left Ennistymon for London 71 years ago but travelled home almost every year until about 10 years ago,” he said.

