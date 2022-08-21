Greenford: Irish community gather to pay tribute to Thomas O'Halloran

People from the Irish community in Greenford, west Lonodn, have gathered to pay tribute to Thomas O’Halloran, who was fatally stabbed while riding a mobility scooter in the local area last Tuesday, 16 August.

Mr O’Halloran, 87, died at the scene after the attack on Cayton Road. He was a regular busker at Greenford’s train station, raising money for Ukraine.

Over a hundred members of the Irish community came together on Sunday, 21, on Cayton Road, to celebrate Mr O’Halloran’s life with Irish music and prayers.

