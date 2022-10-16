Three jailed after cocaine hidden in condoms smuggled into Jersey

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Three people have been jailed for a combined total of 20 years after they attempted smuggle cocaine into Jersey.

Elijah Silbourne, 20, of Liverpool, received a six-year sentence after one of the largest single seizures of cocaine ever made on the island.

He arrived in Jersey on 1 June via the ferry from Poole. His vehicle was searched on arrival as he faced questioning from Jersey Customs and Immigration Service (JCIS).

During the search, officers disovered a kilo of high purity cocaine, which had been concealed in the spare wheel-well in the boot, estimated to have a street value of between £120,000 and £225,000.

A second incident on 21 July saw another Merseyside resident, Lawrence Mitchell, 37, attempt to smuggle 16 packages of cocaine wrapped in condoms, which he had concealed internally, on to the island.

Mr Mitchell arrived on a flight from Liverpool and was questioned by the JCIS, during which he told customs officers “I want to be brutally honest with you lads” and admitted he was a courier, the Liverpool Echo reported.

A subsequent search revealed he had carried 112 grams of cocaine with an estimated street value of between £13,400 and £26,600.

He has been given a sentence of seven years.

Less than one month later, on 3 August, Rosie Massay, 25, arrived in Jersey on a flight from Birmingham carrying 105 grams of cocaine in the pocket of her clothes worth between £12,600 and £23,000.

Luke Goddard, Senior Manager at JCIS said: “These attempted importations demonstrate how the Island is being targeted by criminal organisations.

“The diligent work of JCIS Officers has disrupted their activities. The sentences of the courts reflects the seriousness of these offences and sends out an appropriate message to those involved.”

Anyone with information on drug smuggling can report it anonymously via 0800 735 5555.