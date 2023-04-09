For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Heartbroken friends and relatives have paid tribute to a 15-year-old girl killed in an east London fire.

Tiffany Regis is believed to have died in the suspected arson on Thursday at a block of flats in Beckton, the Metropolitan Police said, though identification was not conclusive. A post-mortem found that the cause of death was smoke inhalation.

Police were called at about 5.28pm on Thursday to the fire in Tollgate Road, which detectives are treating as arson.

Tiffany Regis, who family and friends say had a ‘heart of gold’ (Metropolitan Police)

A 16-year-old boy was arrested on Thursday on suspicion of murder following the fire. He was later bailed pending further inquiries.

Five others at the address were injured. They have since been discharged from hospital.

Vasee Ahmed a family friend, who saw the blaze take hold, told the Evening Standard: “Tiffany was loving and caring and was very close to my daughter and wife.

“Tiffany was living with her gran near the Asda as her gran was elderly. That flat was Tiffany’s friends I think the school friends got together and met up in the flat to just have a chat and enjoy their holidays.”

Ahmed added: “We have lived in Beckton since 1988 and have seen kids and families grow up over the years.

“My daughter is in the same class as Tiffany in Kingsford Community School. We always saw Tiffany she was so generous and humble and has a heart of gold.

“My daughter is very distressed since yesterday as she is trying to come to terms with this tragedy.”

Tiffany died in the fire on Thursday at a block of flats on Tollgate Road in Beckton (PA)

A woman who said she was Tiffany’s aunt posted on social media: “This can’t be real this was my niece.

“RIP beautiful you were gone to soon. The world is so horrible may your beautiful soul rest at peace now. Love you baby girl.”

One man who said he was a family friend described the teenager as “an angel”.

The man, who gave his name only as Godfrey, 30, said: “I’ve even got videos of her from when she young.

“She spent some time with my little nephews. Those memories with her I will never forget.”

Chief Superintendent Simon Crick, who leads the North East Command Unit, said that his thoughts were with Tiffany and her family and friends.

Emergency responders at the scene on Thursday (PA)

He added: “My thoughts at this time are with Tiffany and her family and friends. Incidents such as these send shockwaves through our communities and I don’t underestimate the impact this will have in the local area and beyond.

“Your officers will be on patrol in the immediate vicinity over the Easter weekend, please talk to them if you have any concerns.”

Mayor of Newham Rokhsana Fiaz said: “Tiffany’s parents are going through unimaginable pain at the loss of their much loved 15-year-old daughter who brought so much joy. I am deeply upset by this tragic loss of a young life, as is everyone in Newham.

“My thoughts and prayers are with Tiffany’s parents, family and friends at this very difficult and heartbreaking time. I am urging anyone with any information to contact the police incident room.

“Our priority is to support Tiffany’s parents grieving the loss of their child; and all those young people who have lost a dear friend.”