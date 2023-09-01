For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A social media influencer with more than 120,000 followers has been jailed 31 years and eight months after “setting a trap” to murder her mother’s 21-year-old lover.

TikTok star Mahek Bukhari, 24, was sentenced to life in prison at Leicester Crown Court alongside her mum Ansreen, 46, who must serve a minimum of 26 years and nine months after they were both found guilty of murdering two men in a high-speed car chase.

Saqib Hussain and Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin, both 21, died in a horrifying crash that left their flaming Skoda Fabia “split in two” after they were rammed off the A46 dual carriageway near Leicester on February 11 last year.

In heartbreaking victim impact statements read to the court on Friday, the men’s loved ones spoke of the “torture” of their grief, challenging the killers: “Was it worth it?”

The court previously heard how Mahek, who posted fashion updates to her followers under the name Maya, helped set a plan in motion to silence her mother’s former lover after he threatened them with blackmail.

Mr Hussain, who did not want their affair to end, was threatening to send sex tapes to Ansreen’s husband if she did not pay back the £3,000 he had spent wooing her.

Prosecutors said he was “lured” into meeting with the Bukharis in a Tesco car park in Hamilton, Leicester, on the pretence of giving him back the £3,000.

Ansreen Bukhari, 46, appeared in her daughter’s video on TikTok (Screengrab)

But the mother and daughter, from Stoke-on-Trent, arrived at the arranged meet-up along with the six others in two vehicles, an Audi TT and a Seat Leon, to ambush him.

Mr Hussain, who was in the Skoda being driven by his friend Mr Ijuzaddin as a favour, grew suspicious and they left without ever getting out of the car – with the Audi and Seat in quick pursuit.

In a desperate 999 call to police made by front-seat passenger Mr Hussain moments before his death, he said their car was being “rammed off the road” by balaclava-wearing assailants in two pursuing cars.

He told operators: “They’re trying to ram me off the road. They’re trying to kill me. I’m going to die,” before the call abruptly ended.

Forensic collision investigators found the Audi had reached speeds of up to 100mph, while the Skoda was estimated at being in excess of 80mph at the time of the crash.

Saqib Hussain died in a car crash on the A46 in Leicestershire in February 2022 along with Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin (Leicestershire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Mohammed Hashim Ijazuddin died along with Saqib Hussain in the crash (Leicestershire Police/PA) (PA Media)

Jurors deliberated for more than 28 hours before returning a verdict finding the mother and daughter guilty last month, following a three-month trial.

Fellow defendants Rekhan Karwan, 29, and Raees Jamal, 23, were also sentenced to life after being found guilty of two counts of murder.

Raees Jamal was sentenced to 31 years, while Karwan faces a minimum term of 26 years and 10 months.

Natasha Akhtar, 23, Ameer Jamal, 28, and Sanaf Gulamustafa, 23, were all found not guilty of murder, but guilty of two counts of manslaughter.

Akhtar was sentenced to 11 years and eight months, while Ameer Jamal faces 14 years and eight months and Gulamustafa 14 years and nine months.

Another defendant, Mohammed Patel, was found not guilty of murder or manslaughter.

(left to right from top) Ansreen Bukhari, Mahek Bukhari, Raees Jamal, Rekhan Karwan, Sanaf Gulamustafa, Ameer Jamal, Natasha Akhtar (Leicestershire Police/PA Wire)

Last month, the victim’s grieving families paid tribute to the 21-year-olds.

Mr Ijazuddin’s family said in a statement: “Everyone who knew Hashim loved him. His death is not just a massive loss to our family but also to our whole community.

“Hashim would always put others first and wouldn’t hesitate to help others if they needed it.

“On that tragic day, he was simply helping his friend and this resulted in his death.”

The family of Mr Hussain said they had been “shattered” by the “senseless act” which killed him.

They added: “We are still struggling to come to terms with the enormity of our loss.

“I do not feel that we have received justice as we have now got a life sentence.”

More follows...