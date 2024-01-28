For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A 12-year-old girl has been left with life-changing injuries after being hit by a van at a drive-thru in Oldham.

The incident took place just after school at 3.05pm on Friday at Tim Hortons fast-food restaurant on Manchester Road.

Police have arrested a male driver on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving. He remained in police custody for questioning on Saturday.

Emergency services, including paramedics and police, took the girl to hospital, where she was fonud to have life-changing injuries, according to police. Officers taped off a stretch of the drive-thru as they responded to the incident.

A statement from Greater Manchester Police identified the girl as 14, but this was later clarified to say she was 12.

(Google Street View)

Tim Hortons is a Canadian franchise popular in the north of England. The branch opened less than a year ago in April 2023 .

In a statement on Saturday, a GMP spokesperson said: “Emergency services responded to a road traffic collision in Hollinwood involving a van and a child. At around 3.06pm yesterday (Friday 26 January), police were called to a road traffic collision at a drive thru restaurant on Manchester Road.

“The child suffered life-changing injuries and was taken to hospital. The male driver of the van was arrested on suspicion of causing serious injury by careless driving.

“He remains in police custody and the investigation is ongoing.”

The Independent has approached Tim Hortons for comment.