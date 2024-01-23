Driver boasts as he’s filmed speeding at 150mph down dual carriageway

A driver has been jailed after he filmed himself racing at speeds of 150mph and bragging while doing so.

Umar Gul, 24, was filmed by a passenger in his Mercedes C63 while racing another driver in a red Audi RS3.

The two drivers put their foot down and race on an empty stretch of a dual carriageway, where Gul eventually reaches 150mph and can be heard saying “Look at the speed, 150.”

Lancashire Police investigated Gul after a member of the public alerted them to some of his videos on social media, leading the Vehicle Data Investigation Unit to compile a dossier on the 24-year-old.

He later pleaded guilty to five counts of dangerous driving and was jailed at Preston Crown Court on January 11.