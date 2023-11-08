For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tom Daley’s Oscar-winning husband grabbed and twisted a woman’s wrist in a London nightclub in an argument over a split drink, a court heard.

Dustin Lance Black, 49, has denied the single charge of assault, which occurred at Freedom bar in Soho on 18 August last year.

Supported by his Olympic diving champion husband, the couple entered Westminster Magistrates Court holding hands and coffee cups to face the one-day trial.

The court heard Black had attended the venue with Mr Daley when there was an “altercation” with party planner and influencer Teddy Edwardes, where it is claimed he “made contact” with her wrist, causing her drink to be spilt.

As a result, she “went after him” and admitted to the police she had punched him in the back of the head, the court heard. CCTV of the incident showed the group arguing, before she pursued Black and struck him as he left the nightclub.

Influencer Terry Edwardes claims Mr Black twisted her arm in a Soho nightclub (PA )

“Ms Edwardes has retaliated”, prosecutor Adrita Ahmed added, revealing that the former BBC3 presenter had received a caution in February over the incident for “going too far in self-defence”.

Taking to the witness stand from behind a screen, Ms Edwardes said that she and a group of friends, including Love Islander Amber Gill who she was dating, had travelled to Soho from east London, and had begun speaking to Mr Daley at the bar.

She described the initial conversation as “pleasant” and that the couple joined them at a nearby booth.

At one point, she asked security to move another man from the area where they were sitting, and she noticed Black “didn’t seem to be very happy with me”.

She later claimed the acclaimed screenwriter “wasn’t very friendly” and that he “shouted at me saying I’d made him feel uncomfortable from the moment I got there”.

An altercation ensued, before she alleged Black had reached out and twisted her wrist, causing her drink to spill down her.

“I don’t feel comfortable going to gay bars anymore, they were my safe space,” she told the court.

Ms Edwardes admitted punching the film director in the aftermath and told the court she attempted to apologise when police arrived.

“I went over to apologise but he wasn’t willing to apologise back,” she said.

The case continues.