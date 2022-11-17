Security minister Tom Tugendhat banned from driving after using phone at wheel

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A government security minister has been banned from the roads for six months after pleading guilty to using his phone while driving.

Tom Tugendhat, the Conservative MP for Tonbridge and Malling, was caught by police with his phone in his hand driving through central London in April.

Mr Tugendhadt, a security minister in the Home Office, denied he was using the device but pleaded guilty in a letter to Bromley Magistrates’ court earlier this month.

Mr Tugendhat, of Tregarvon Road, Clapham, appeared for a sentencing hearing at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on Thursday wearing a blue tie and a navy suit.

Judge Jack McGarva said that using a mobile phone is a distraction.

"Using a mobile phone in any way is a distraction," he said. "Without any doubt it impairs people’s ability to drive. "I would expect you to set a good example for the rest of us."

Tugendhat ran for the Tory leadership when Boris Johnson stood down earlier this year (PA Wire)

The 49-year-old MP, who stood for the Tory leadership after Boris Johnson stepped down, was stopped by officers in his Skoda 4×4 in Wandsworth on 4 April.

In a statement, Pc Joseph Robson said he spotted the MP’s car shortly before 2.45pm in Wandsworth High Street.

“I noticed the driver of this vehicle was using a handheld mobile device whilst driving,” he said. “The device was being held in their left hand to the front, in front of themselves.

“I saw this from around three metres, in good daylight with no obstructions, I saw this for around 20 seconds.”

The officer added: “The driver did appear to be having a conversation. The driver did not appear to be operating the device.

“I stopped the vehicle and spoke with the driver. I confirmed they weren’t making emergency contact to the 999 service. I pointed out the offence where they confirmed the communication was using maps.”

The Metropolitan Police sent Mr Tugendhat a conditional offer of a fixed penalty notice in April and he agreed to pay it and surrender his driving licence, according to court papers.

But the offence was sent to court for prosecution because Mr Tugendhat already had six penalty points on his licence.

Using a mobile phone while driving can attract six penalty points and a disqualification can be imposed if a driver tots up 12 points within three years.

A ban can be avoided if the defendant can show “exceptional hardship” would be caused by the loss of their licence.

A spokesperson for Mr Tugendhat previously said the minister “apologised unreservedly” for the offence and would respect the outcome of the case.