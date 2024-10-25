For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy policy Thanks for signing up to the

Right-wing activist Tommy Robinson has been charged under terror laws after he surrendered to a Kent police station.

The 41-year-old was pictured arriving at Folkestone police station on Friday after telling his followers on X/Twitter that he expected to be arrested.

After arriving in a black Nissan Elgrand, he hugged supporters waiting outside for him who then cheered as he entered the police station at 3pm.

Kent Police later confirmed he has been charged with failing to provide the PIN to his mobile phone under Schedule 7 of the Terrorism Act and has been bailed to appear in court next month.

The charge is in relation to an incident in Folkestone on 28 July after officers stopped him at the port.

Tommy Robinson outside Folkestone Police Station as he handed himself in ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, was bailed to appear at Westminster Magistrates’ Court on 13 November in relation to that charge.

But the force confirmed he has been remanded in custody in relation a separate allegations of contempt of court, which he is due to face in a two-day hearing at Woolwich Crown Court on Monday. It is alleged he has repeated libellous allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him.

A post to Robinson’s one million followers on X/Twitter reads: “We can confirm that Tommy is now being held on remand until Monday where he will appear at Woolwich Crown Court at 10am.’’

Robinson hugged supporters who cheered as he entered Folkestone Police Station ( Yui Mok/PA Wire )

The development comes as the Metropolitan Police prepares for thousands of Robinson’s supporters to descend on London and march to Whitehall on Saturday.

The march under the banner ‘Uniting the Kingdom’ will be met with a counter protest from Stop the War campaigners.

The Met and British Transport Police have drafted in support from other forces across the country as protesters were warned there will be a “significant police presence” to ensure the two groups are kept apart.

However Robinson will now miss the event, which is expected to see his supporters voice outrage over tough penalties dished out to those convicted of taking part in far-right riots this summer.

Robinson’s last protest in July drew crowds of 20-30,000 people, according to anti-fascist campaign group Hope Not Hate.

Tommy Robinson addressing crowds at a demo in July ( PA Wire )

The activist was released on unconditional bail in July over the contempt proceedings and subsequently left the country, with Adam Payter, representing the Solicitor General, telling the High Court there “was nothing to prevent him from doing so”.

Mr Justice Johnson issued a warrant for Robinson’s arrest but ordered that it not be carried out “until early October” to allow him time to indicate that he would attend the next hearing voluntarily or to apply to “set aside” the warrant.

Robinson posted a video of himself arriving at Luton Airport on 20 October and said he was surprised he had not been arrested.

He applied to set aside the warrant but his application was dismissed by Mr Justice Johnson on Friday.