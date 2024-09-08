Independent TV
Thousands turn out to oppose Tommy Robinson-backed ‘Pro-UK’ rally
Thousands of people gathered in Glasgow on Saturday, September 7, to oppose a “pro-UK” rally backed by far-right campaigner Tommy Robinson.
Around 2,000 anti-racism activists stood in George Square to counter-protest against the demonstration backed by Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.
A few hundred far-right activists were vastly outnumbered, with police keeping the groups separate.
Police said two men were arrested during the rally, including one on suspicion of a hate crime.
“A 40-year-old man was arrested for a hate crime and a 20-year-old man was arrested for carrying an offensive weapon. Inquiries remain ongoing,” authorities said in a statement.
