Thousands turn out to oppose Tommy Robinson-backed ‘Pro-UK’ rally

Thousands of people gathered in Glasgow on Saturday, September 7, to oppose a “pro-UK” rally backed by far-right campaigner Tommy Robinson.

Around 2,000 anti-racism activists stood in George Square to counter-protest against the demonstration backed by Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon.

A few hundred far-right activists were vastly outnumbered, with police keeping the groups separate.

Police said two men were arrested during the rally, including one on suspicion of a hate crime.

“A 40-year-old man was arrested for a hate crime and a 20-year-old man was arrested for carrying an offensive weapon. Inquiries remain ongoing,” authorities said in a statement.