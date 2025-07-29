For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

Far-right activist Tommy Robinson is believed to have left the country after he was filmed at the scene of a serious alleged assault at a London train station.

Police have confirmed the suspect in the assault, which seemingly left a man unconscious on the floor of St Pancras rail station on Monday evening, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of the morning.

Footage widely circulated online appears to show the 42-year-old activist, of Luton, Bedfordshire, pacing back and forth as the injured man lies motionless on the station concourse.

A British Transport Police spokesman said: “Following a report of an assault at St Pancras station last night (28 July), officers have confirmed that the suspect, a 42-year-old man from Bedfordshire, boarded a flight out of the country in the early hours of this morning.

“Detectives are continuing to work closely to progress the investigation and bring him into custody for questioning.”

open image in gallery Footage on social media appears to show Tommy Robinson walking away from a man in St Pancras Station ( N/A )

In the footage, Robinson, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, appeared to be walking in the background as security were called to help the unconscious man.

One good samaritan could be heard urgently calling for help for the injured person, saying: “Can we get some help over here!”

The footage does not show how the man came to be hurt. However, Robinson appears to say “he f***ing came at me, bruv,” before walking away down a set of stairs.

Earlier that day, the founder of the now-defunct English Defence League posted videos of himself in the capital on X as he promoted a protest on 13 September.

open image in gallery Tommy Robinson following his release from HMP Woodhill in Milton Keynes, Buckinghamshire on 27 May ( X/@TRobinsonNewEra )

On Tuesday, Robinson further shared a post on X appearing to suggest he had defended himself in the incident.

The post, written by Mike Hacks and reposted by Robinson, said: “A pre-emptive strike is totally legal. To me, it looks pretty clear. Tommy Robinson - controversial or not - was going about his business. Someone tried to attack him, and they came off worse.

“I hope they're ok and make a full recovery, but if you start a physical fight with someone - especially someone who won't hesitate to protect themselves - you have to be willing to lose.”

In May, Robinson was released from prison after serving seven months for contempt of court.

He was jailed in October for multiple breaches of an injunction made in 2021 that barred him from repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel.