Independent
BulletinTrump latest
Tommy Robinson released from prison after sentence reduced

Stephen Yaxley-Lennon left HMP Woodhill on Tuesday after his 18-month sentence was reduced by four months

Alexander Butler
Tuesday 27 May 2025 09:47 BST
Footage of Tommy Robinson was posted on X on Tuesday
Footage of Tommy Robinson was posted on X on Tuesday (PA Media)

Far-right political activist Tommy Robinson has been released from prison after serving a jail term for the civil offence of contempt of court.

The 42-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, left HMP Woodhill, Buckinghamshire, on Tuesday after his 18-month sentence was reduced by four months at the High Court last week.

He was filmed speaking on his X social media channel for around 20 minutes with longer hair and a bushy beard, and wearing a rosary around his neck.

Robinson was filmed with longer hair and a bushy beard on his release from prison
Robinson was filmed with longer hair and a bushy beard on his release from prison (PA Media)

Robinson said he will organise a free speech festival in London for supporters later in the year.

The activist was jailed in October after admitting multiple breaches of an injunction made in 2021, which barred him from repeating false allegations against a Syrian refugee who successfully sued him for libel.

This is a breaking story. More to follow...

