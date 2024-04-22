✕ Close Tommy Robinson led away by police at London demonstration against antisemitism

Tommy Robinson is due to appear for trial today after being arrested when asked to leave a rally against antisemitism in central London.

The English Defence League founder had been asked not to attend by organisers and was told he would not be welcome at the demonstration.

He was arrested by police near the Royal Courts of Justice and charged with failing to comply with a direction to leave an area in Westminster.

During his arrest, officers sprayed Robinson with synthetic pepper spray and handcuffed him.

The 41-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had previously denied the charge of failing to comply with a dispersal order at Westminster Magistrates Court.

The antisemitism march, which took place on 26 November, was the first of its kind since the Israel-Gaza conflict began, with organisers estimating that around 100,000 people were in attendance.