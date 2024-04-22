Tommy Robinson trial - latest: EDL founder in court after he was arrested at London antisemitism march
The 41-year-old had been warned by organisers that he would not be welcome at the event
Tommy Robinson is due to appear for trial today after being arrested when asked to leave a rally against antisemitism in central London.
The English Defence League founder had been asked not to attend by organisers and was told he would not be welcome at the demonstration.
He was arrested by police near the Royal Courts of Justice and charged with failing to comply with a direction to leave an area in Westminster.
During his arrest, officers sprayed Robinson with synthetic pepper spray and handcuffed him.
The 41-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, had previously denied the charge of failing to comply with a dispersal order at Westminster Magistrates Court.
The antisemitism march, which took place on 26 November, was the first of its kind since the Israel-Gaza conflict began, with organisers estimating that around 100,000 people were in attendance.
Court begins to assemble
Courtroom one at Westminster Magistrates Court has begun to assemble, with a number of reporters and members of the public in the gallery.
Tommy Robinson has appeared wearing a grey checked suit and a light blue shirt.
What is the charge Tommy Robinson is facing?
Far-right figure Tommy Robinson has denied refusing to leave a march against antisemitism.
The 40-year-old, whose real name is Stephen Yaxley Lennon, is accused of failing to comply with a direction to leave an area in Westminster on November 26 of last year.
Robinson was arrested near the Royal Courts of Justice in London, where the demonstration began, after organisers said he would not be welcome at the event.
Robinson denied the charge of one count of failing to comply with a dispersal order.
Welcome to our live coverage
Welcome to our live coverage of Tommy Robinson’s trial after he was arrested while attending an antisemitism march.
We’ll be bringing you all the latest updates here.