Man who murdered popular London flower seller in ‘needless’ attack is jailed

The killer of a popular flower seller has been jailed for life with a minimum term of 20 years.

Tony Eastlake, 55, was fatally stabbed in May 2021 near his stall in Islington, north London, by his late girlfriend’s son James Peppiatt, who blamed him for her suicide.

The actions of Peppiatt, 23, who was found guilty of murder after a trial at the Old Bailey, were “needless and senseless”, Judge Richard Marks KC said while sentencing him on Thursday.

Mr Eastlake ran the stall for more than 40 years, starting work at 14 and known locally as the "Flower Man of Islington".

The Old Bailey heard Tony, 55, had a relationship with Peppiatt's mum Alicia Callaghan in 2018 after he separated from his wife.

She took her own life on April 1, 2021, which caused a "rift" between him and Peppiatt.

Julian Evans KC, prosecuting, said: “Tony Eastlake told his friend that James Peppiatt blamed him for his mother’s death.”

Tony called Peppiatt while packing his flower stall at 5pm and then made his way along Essex Road.

There he met the killer and the pair walked together. Tony was later heard saying something along the lines of, "don't p*** me off".

Peppiatt then "moved at speed" towards Tony and a fight ensued, lasting around 40 seconds, leaving both men injured.

Tony Eastlake was known as The Flower Man of Islington (PA)

When the flower seller tried to walk away, Peppiatt continued to follow and then could be heard saying, "don't f***ing talk to me like that".

One witness thought he then landed a punch on Tony's back, but really he stabbed the flower seller in the back, severing his thoracic aorta, which is the main blood vessel in the body.

Peppiatt fled the scene and chucked the knife as well as his phone in the canal.

Three days later, he handed himself in and answered "no comment" in his interview.

Members of the public, including some who knew Mr Eastlake, ran to help him and one called the emergency services. Despite their best efforts, Mr Eastlake died just before 6pm. The stab wound was found to be 6.5cm deep.

Peppiatt told the court that his girlfriend and cousins told him his mother had attempted to take her own life two weeks before she died.

He claimed that on May 29, Mr Eastlake had turned up at his house asking him why people were calling him and blaming him for his mother’s death.

Peppiatt said Mr Eastlake was fuming and told him he was ‘p****d off,’ adding: “What have you been going round telling everyone?”

Speaking to the court, Peppiatt said: “Then when he spun round he had a knife in his hand. I see it shining out of his hand. I grabbed the knife and then I grabbed his shirt.”

Sentencing Peppiatt, Judge Richard Marks KC said: “You were angry. You wanted to continue the argument. You were ready to have another fight.

“Tony Eastlake was 55 years of age. He had a flower stall in Islington where he worked for the whole of his life.

“He was extremely well-known in the area and was a hugely popular local figure. He was known as The Flower Man of Islington.

“I am told that hundreds attended his funeral and a later vigil. I heard this afternoon in profoundly moving terms from his daughter and sister.

“They were present throughout the trial and remain utterly broken-hearted by his senseless and needless death.”

He added that when the two men came to blows, Mr Eastlake had tried to walk away.

“That should have been the end of the matter”, Judge Marks continued, “It wasn’t, because you pursued him.

“You approached Tony Eastlake from behind and when he had his back to you, you punched him once to the back.

“It wasn’t in fact a punch but rather a blow with a knife that penetrated his aorta and led to his death at the scene, minutes later.”

Mr Easlake's daughter, Paige, told the court in a victim impact statement: "Life will never be the same without him.

"He will never walk me down the aisle, he will never get to see my children. We will never do anything together again.

“People lose their parents but not like this, not at 55 years old.”

Theresa McLaren, Mr Eastlake’s sister, said: “My world was always better with Tony.”

Peppiatt, dressed in a white shirt and waistcoat, was unmoved as his sentence was announced.

Hundreds of people gathered to pay their respects at a vigil at his flower stand, Florence & Fleur, on May 31.

Peppiatt, of Elmore Street, Islington, denied but was convicted of murder.