Four people have been injured and one person is fighting for life in hospital after a car crashed into a bench outside an East London mosque during a police chase.

The incident happened in Tower Hamlets last night before midnight. Three of the victims are thought to be seriously hurt with one person fighting for their life after sustaining life-threatening injuries.

It is not known if the four victims were associated with the mosque. Two people have been arrested following the chase on suspicion of driving, burglary and firearm offences.

Horrific footage has emerged showing the aftermath of the crash, showing paramedics working on the victims. Two of the victims appear to console each other in the wreckage as they await first aid.

A silver Mercedes appears to have careered through benches outside a Tesco Express on Fieldgate Street near Whitechapel in the pictures.

Speaking to the Evening Standard, a witness said: "I was literally standing one street away when I heard what sounded like an explosion. I heard the crash and the sirens within seconds so it was possibly a chase for how quick they were at the scene.

“I saw young lads in handcuffs and loads of armed police. One man didn’t look too good at all there was loads of blood coming from a bad head injury. I think it was just locals that use the benches for meeting up and chatting."

Pictured, the silver Mercedes after the crash (@CrimeLdn/X)

Commander Umer Khan, from the City of London Police, said: "At around 23:45hrs on Wednesday 23 August officers from City of London Police were in a short pursuit with a vehicle on MPS ground.

"The suspect vehicle was involved in a collision with four pedestrians in Fieldgate Street, E1. Met officers responded to assist with the collision and two men were arrested at the scene.

"All four pedestrians were taken to hospital where their condition awaits.”

Pictured, the area where the car crashed (Google Street View)

According to The Standard, The Independent Office for Police Conduct is investigating the City of London Police pursuit of the Mercedes after it reportedly failed to stop for police.

A spokesman said: said: “A short time later it mounted the pavement and was in collision with four pedestrians who suffered serious injuries.

“After being notified by the force we sent investigators to the scene and to the police post-incident procedure where the officers involved provided their initial accounts.

“We have requested further information from the force and once received, we will determine what further action may be required from us.”

Anyone with information relating to this incident please contact 101 quoting CAD 9316/23AUG23 or Crimestoppers on 0800555111.