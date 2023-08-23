Pittsburgh active shooting ongoing with ‘hundreds of rounds’ fired in Garfield neighborhood: Live updates
Shooting in the Garfield neighbourhood of Pittsburgh began around 11am ET
Police in Pittsburgh are responding to an active shooter situation in the neighbourhood of Garfield, the Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted.
At approximately 11am ET on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety urged residents to avoid the area of the 4800 block of Broad Street and North Mathilda Street.
“This is an extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired,” they wrote on Twitter/X about 20 minutes later.
A reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said that “hundreds of rounds” were being fired and multiple law enforcement divisions were responding to the incident.
Nearly an hour later, around 12pm ET, officers were beginning to evacuate residents in homes nearby and guide them away from the active shooting situation.
A spokesperson for the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that deputies went to serve an eviction notice to a resident when the suspect began shooting.
It’s unclear if anyone has been injured at this time.
Map of shooting location
Nearby hospital on lockdown ‘out of caution'
The West Penn Hospital, located less than half a mile from the location of the shooter, is on lockdown out of caution, the Allegheny Health Network told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.
Though the hospital is on lockdown, security will allow people through a metal detector, “to ensure they aren’t standing out in the street in order to keep them safe.”
Shooting began after deputies tried to serve eviction notice
A spokesperson for the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that the shooting began after deputies from the sheriff’s office tried to serve an eviction notice.
The suspect began shooting after the deputies went to the residence.
Officers guiding residents to safety
For nearly an hour, residents in the neighbourhood of Garfield have been warned of an ongoing active shooter situation.
Police in the Pittsburgh Police Department said around noon they were evacuating people in houses close to the action. This includes houses in the 4800 block of Broad Street.
“If you are inside, please shelter in place, dial 911, and identify your address, location. Officers will be entering to help guide you to safety,” Pittsburgh Public Safety wrote on Twitter/X.
WATCH: Police respond to active shooter in Pittsburgh
Local reporter Megan Guza shared a video of several police vehicles responding to an ‘active shooter situation’ in the neighbourhood of Garfield on Wednesday morning.
