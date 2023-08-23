Police in Pittsburgh respond to an active shooter situation in the Garfield neighbourhood on 23 August (Megan Guza / Twitter)

Police in Pittsburgh are responding to an active shooter situation in the neighbourhood of Garfield, the Pittsburgh Public Safety tweeted.

At approximately 11am ET on Wednesday, Pittsburgh Public Safety urged residents to avoid the area of the 4800 block of Broad Street and North Mathilda Street.

“This is an extremely active situation with shots continuing to be fired,” they wrote on Twitter/X about 20 minutes later.

A reporter for the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette said that “hundreds of rounds” were being fired and multiple law enforcement divisions were responding to the incident.

Nearly an hour later, around 12pm ET, officers were beginning to evacuate residents in homes nearby and guide them away from the active shooting situation.

A spokesperson for the Allegheny County Sheriff’s Office told The Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that deputies went to serve an eviction notice to a resident when the suspect began shooting.

It’s unclear if anyone has been injured at this time.