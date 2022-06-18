Teenage boy, 17, stabbed to death in Tottenham

A 17-year-old boy has been stabbed to death in Tottenham in north London, police have said.

Officers have arrested two males in connection with the fatal attack and have appealed for witnesses to come forward.

The Metropolitan Police was called to reports of a male who had been stabbed shortly after midnight on Saturday.

The force attended the scene in Orchard Place in Tottenham, where officers and ambulance staff gave the victim first aid.

A 17-year-old boy was pronounced dead at the scene.

The Met said formal identification - as well as a post-mortem examination - was yet to take place and would be arranged in due course in a statement on Saturday afternoon.

The force said it was also in the process of informing the 17-year-old victim’s next of kin.

An urgent investigation has been launched into the attack.

The two males arrested have been taken into police custory, the Met said on Saturday afternoon.

The force appealed for anyone with information or witnesses to get in contact by calling 101 and using the reference 3580/18jun.

It said people can also contact the indpendent charity Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online at crimestoppers-uk.org.