‘Hero’ crew member injured in train mass stabbing regains consciousness

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Email * SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our Privacy notice

A train crew member who was seriously injured as he protected passengers during a mass stabbing has regained consciousness, according to his family.

Samir Zitouni, known as Sam, was working on board the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train from Doncaster to London when the attack happened in Cambridgeshire on Saturday.

Mr Zitouni, who has dedicated over two decades to LNER, has been hailed for his heroic actions, credited with saving multiple lives during the attack.

A GoFundMe page established in his honour had already garnered more than £40,000 as of Sunday afternoon, nearing its new target of £50,000.

His family, in a heartfelt message on the fundraising platform, described Mr Zitouni simply as “our hero” as they expressed gratitude for the public donations.

open image in gallery Samir Zitouni, known as Sam, was working on board the London North Eastern Railway (LNER) train from Doncaster to London when the attack happened in Cambridgeshire on Saturday ( PA Media )

And in an update shared on the page, they said: “Sam’s family continue to be deeply grateful for all of your kind messages, generosity, and support.

“His wife has shared the wonderful news that Sam woke up briefly yesterday, and she was able to speak with him for a short time. This is a truly positive step forward, though there is still a long journey ahead in his recovery.

“Thank you all for continuing to keep Sam and his family in your thoughts and prayers. Your kindness means the world to them.”

Mr Zitouni’s role is customer experience host, which largely involves providing onboard catering.

open image in gallery Forensic investigators at Huntingdon train station in Cambridgeshire after the mass stabbing ( Joe Giddens/PA Wire )

Saturday’s attack is understood to have started shortly after the train left Peterborough station.

Passengers pulled the emergency alarms on the LNER service.

Train driver Andrew Johnson, who served in the Royal Navy for 17 years, contacted a signaller and requested an unscheduled stop at Huntingdon station.

Ten patients were taken by ambulance to Addenbrooke’s Hospital in Cambridge and one patient self-presented, British Transport Police said on Tuesday.

British Transport Police also said on Tuesday that an LNER worker remains in hospital in a stable condition but critically unwell.

Anthony Williams, 32, has been charged with 10 counts of attempted murder after the attack.