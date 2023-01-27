Woman pleads not guilty to murdering husband

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A woman has pleaded not guilty to murdering her husband of 35 years.

Christine Rawle, 69, is accused of stabbing Ian Rawle, 72, at their home in the village of Braunton, north Devon, on August 21 last year.

She appeared before Truro Crown Court on Friday and pleaded not guilty to a single charge of murder.

Rawle was initially due to stand trial in February but this will no longer take place due to delays, the court heard.

A new date for the trial, expected to last for three to four weeks, has not yet been set.

Judge Robert Linford told Rawle: “Mrs Rawle, you will remain in custody until further order.

“We will identify a trial date very soon.”

Officers from Devon and Cornwall Police were called to the Rawle family’s smallholding on the afternoon of August 21.

Mr Rawle had been stabbed and was pronounced dead at the scene.

A post-mortem examination found he had died from a single stab wound to his upper back.