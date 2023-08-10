Man arrested over ‘dognapping’ of Twiglet the Dachshund during burglary

For free real time breaking news alerts sent straight to your inbox sign up to our breaking news emails Sign up to our free breaking news emails Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A man has been arrested after a Dachshund named Twiglet was stolen from her home during a burglary.

The -16 month-old puppy was taken from a property in Saffron Walden at around 3pm on 26 July, with indoor CCTV cameras showing a man smashing a patio door to gain access to the home.

Dressed in a yellow high-vis jacket and a cap, the man managed to grab Twiglet as she tried to flee. He was seen putting his hand around her mouth in an attempt to avoid being bitten, before hurrying towards the exit.

She was returned to her owner after a police appeal (PA)

Twiglet’s owner was contacted by a member of the public the day after the incident after seeing an appeal for the return of the Dachshund and the two were reunited.

Owners Jamie Vindis, managing director of car dealership Vindis Group Limited, and his wife Jo were overjoyed when Twiglet was returned after a good deed by someone who had been offered the pet for sale.

Taking to social media, Mr Vindis wrote: “Everyone...we have the most amazing news...Twig is home!!

“She’s a little subdued by the whole experience but a tip off this evening (via Facebook) from someone that had seen all of the publicity and awareness, has meant we were able to be reunited about 11pm.

“We can’t thank everyone enough for all of the posts and reposts and noise that has meant that she most likely did become ‘too hot to handle’.

CCTV footage showed a man grabbing Twiglet while she struggled to break free (Bedfordshire Police)

“We are blown away by how amazing people have been and want to thank you all so so much.”

Following a police investigation, a 46-year-old man from Bedfordshire was arrested on Friday and questioned on suspicion of burglary.

He remains on police bail while the investigation continues, but was charged and remanded into custody over unrelated matters.

Twiglet was reunited with her owner after a member of the public spotted her being advertised for sale (PA)

A spokesman for Braintree CID said: “We continue to work with colleagues in Bedfordshire as we pursue a number of key lines of enquiry in relation to this incident.

“I know there was a significant level of concern and sympathy for the victims of this burglary and our investigation is progressing.“I would continue to ask anyone who may have relevant information or footage to come forward.”

Anyone with information about the case is urged to contact the force on 101.

Those who wish to make an anonymous report can call independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.